BT successfully fights off £1.3bn ‘overcharging’ class action

A sign at the headquarters building of BT Group Plc in Aldgate, (Photographer: Hollie Adams/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Telecoms giant BT has successfully defended a £1.3bn class action over allegations it “disproportionately overcharged” its landline customers.

The Competition Appeal Tribunal (CAT) revealed today that the class action claim against BT failed after deeming that “overall” prices it charged “were not unfair, and therefore there was no abuse of dominant position”.

The case was launched by law firm Mishcon de Reya on behalf of over three million customers with consumer champion Justin Le Patourel lending his name as the claimants representative.

The claim alleged that BT charged excessive prices regarding “standalone” fixed voice services, notably for older customers, and that this constituted an abuse of a dominant position, however, the Tribunal disagreed.

The proceedings were certified in October 2021 but BT appealed. The case was the first of its kind, dealing specifically with the CAT’s approach to certifying collective proceedings as opt-out rather than opt in.

Despite that, the Court of Appeal dismissed BT’s appeal against the certification, and the parties went to trial in January, which ended in late March.

While an important case for the parties involved, it is also very significant for the legal sector as it is the first case to progress to trial since the collective proceedings regime was introduced in 2015.

The claimants had Mishcon de Reya partner Sarah Houghton and managing associate Gwen Ballin-Reeler. While BT had Simmons & Simmons partners Patrick Boylan and Satyen Dhana on for its defence.

BT and Mishcon were approached for a comment on the decision.