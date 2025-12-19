On: Sales surge by £40m before Ibiza Final Boss viral boost

The Ibiza Final Boss was wearing On clothes when he went viral. Credit - TikTok

Sales at sports clothes and shoes brand On in the UK jumped by £40m in the year before it went viral thanks to the ‘Ibiza Final Boss’.

The brand was caught up in a social media sensation earlier this year when the ‘Ibiza Final Boss’, real name Jack Kay, was captured on video dancing at an open-air club sporting a unique hair style.

His ‘Battle of Hastings’ bob-style haircut sparked the clip into going viral on TikTok and the 26-year-old Brit quickly became well known.

Thanks to Kay wearing On clothes at the time, the brand received untold amounts of free publicity.

Now, new accounts filed with Companies House show the firm’s UK division was growing rapidly even before this unexpected boost.

The results show turnover at On’s UK arm grew from £94.6m to £134.5m in 2024.

Its pre-tax profit also increased from £1.8m to £3.9m over the same period.

The company’s finances in 2024 were boosted by On opening its first UK flagship store in Regent Street in the year.

It also opened a second store in Spitalfields and an outlet location in Bicester.

On sales and profits jump

The business was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Switzerland while its shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange.

For the nine months to 30 September, 2025, the group’s net sales increased by 32.6 per cent to £2.1bn and its gross profit jumped by 37.8 per cent to £1.3bn.

For 2024, the company’s net sales grew by 29.4 per cent to £2.1bn while its gross profit rose by 31.7 per cent to £1.3bn.

In a statement released in November with its third quarter results, Caspar Coppetti, co-founder and executive co-chairman of On, said: “This quarter was another one for the record books – a true showcase of our premium strategy in action.

“It reflects the best of what On stands for: innovation, purpose, and performance coming together to inspire movement.

“Our focus on excellence continues to drive powerful global momentum, earning deep trust with consumers and strengthening the core of our business.

“With an outstanding product pipeline and boosted by the remarkable achievements of On’s athletes that embody our performance spirit, we carry this momentum forward with confidence and energy.”