BT in talks with ITV over Britbox investment

The telecoms firm has held preliminary talks with ITV about taking a stake in Britbox and helping to fund exclusive dramas produced in the UK, the Sunday Telegraph reported.
Jansen has outlined plans to frame BT as a “national champion”, and is hoping to turn around the company’s fortunes after a share price drop of roughly 50 per cent over the last three years.
The new boss has already launched the firm’s new logo and has announced BT will close 90 per cent of its offices across the UK as it looks to cut £1.5bn in costs.
BT already has a partnership with the BBC and ITV through the Youview platform, which operates on BT TV.