BT blames coronavirus as profit and revenue shrink

Coronavirus blunted profit and revenue at BT in the three months of lockdown to the end of June, the UK telco said today.

The figures

Revenue shrank seven per cent to £5.24bn, primarily due to the economic fallout of coronavirus.

And profit before tax fell 13 per cent year on year to hit £561m as earnings suffered amid higher interest and depreciation costs.

Covid-19’s impact on earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) saw free cashflow slump from £372m this time last year to minus £49m.

The group’s net debt pile swelled from £17.81bn last year to £18.18bn in the most recent quarter. BT said the hike was mainly driven by contributions to the firm’s pension scheme and capital expenditure.

BT expects full year revenue to slump between five and six per cent, as Covid-19 will continue to weigh on business for the foreseeable future.

Why it’s interesting

BT said the first quarter was “heavily impacted” by the pandemic, after cancelled sporting events drove a slump in revenue from residential customers and pubs.

Travel restrictions continue to eat into the firm’s roaming and pay-as-you-go revenue, while BT said customers have been more “price-conscious” during the pandemic.

The telecoms giant said Ebitda over the period due to lower revenues and continuing investment in the fairness commitments made to UK watchdog Ofcom.

BT said it will “continue to work with relevant authorities” over its use of Huawei technology after the government earlier this month demanded that all kit made by the Chinese vendor be stripped from UK 5G networks over national security concerns.

“BT currently estimates that full compliance with these revised proposals would require additional activity, both in removing and replacing Huawei equipment from our existing mobile network, and in excluding Huawei from the 5G network that we

continue to build,” the firm said.

The telecoms titan maintained its ballpark figure of £500m to strip existing Huawei kit from its network.

BT said it expects to return the business to sustainable adjusted revenue growth, driven in part by the recovery from Covid-19.

What BT said

BT chief executive Philip Jansen said: