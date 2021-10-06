Brits rush to book holiday breaks abroad as restrictions ease

As travel restrictions are eased and the UK Government has effectively scrapped the traffic light’s system, Brits didn’t hold back when planning holidays abroad again.

By analysing some of the most-search destinations, online travel giant Booking.com has revealed Spain, New York and Dubai coming out top in the most-searched holiday spots.

Data also revealed that several countries – including the Maldives, Bangladesh and Kenya – were among the destinations that registered the biggest post-Covid increase in terms of searches. Bangladesh registered a 117 per cent increase in searches, while the Maldives and Kenya increased by 174 and 258 per cent respectively.

“We welcome the new travel rules that take effect from today, which should simplify international travel, whilst at the same time keeping people’s health a priority,” said Booking.com’s regional manager Ryan Pearson on 4 October.

“For the first time in a long time, there seems to be a real sense of optimism amongst us Brits on future travel.”

“In light of the vaccine roll-out and with many of us eager to experience the world once again, it is no surprise that we have started to see an increase in international holiday searches – even if these trips are being booked last minute as people wait to see if government guidance changes,” Pearson added.

“Our second quarter’s room nights (bookings) were up 59 per cent versus our first, and we see this driven by domestic and international booking trends across Europe. It’s really encouraging to see travel reopening as people across the nation get ready to explore the world once more.”