British Gas to offer struggling customers £750 payments to help with energy bills

British Gas customers could receive up to £750 to help with their energy bills, according to The Sun.

The supplier has launched a new hardship fund for customers struggling to pay for gas and electricity, with a potential 50 per cent price hike expected in April.

The newspaper has reported British Gas has unveiled a £2m hardship fund.

It will support households who have fallen behind on their energy bills.

The energy firm forecasts that 75,000 customers on its books could be eligible for the scheme, which is open to customers in fuel poverty with less than £1,000 saved up.

Customers can apply for grants of between £250 and £750 to write-off energy debts, with British Gas expected to hand out 211 grants this month, with a total value of £211,148 .