British Gas named least favourite energy provider as Octopus keeps shining

British Gas

Centrica-owned British Gas is the UK’s least favourite energy provider, according to new research released today.

In a customer satisfaction survey of over 9,000 Britons in October last year, consumer choice publication Which? found that British Gas received just two out of five stars for most categories and the lowest overall satisfaction score of 56 per cent.

These include accessibility (whether you can engage with your energy provider the way you want or need to), value for money and accuracy of energy payments.

British Gas supplies over a fifth of households in Great Britain, approximately seven and a half million people.

The company received just over half marks for customer service and just one point out of ten for performance against its smart meter targets.

It also received four out of 10 for how it handled complaints – losing points primarily for the volume of customer complaints it received per 100,000 customer accounts in the first half of 2023 in comparison to other suppliers.

In response to Which?’s survey findings, a spokesperson for British Gas said the data used were “behind the curve and up to a year old.”

“Since 2021, we’ve targeted more than £25m of investment on improving service and customers are seeing a difference – this includes hiring 700 new contact centre agents and extending our opening times,” they continued.

The company added that it continued to be focused on improving customer service and helping support the most vulnerable.

Other suppliers falling within the 60 per cent satisfaction bracket include Boost, Scottish Power, Ovo Energy, Shell Energy, EDF Energy and Eon Next.

At the top end of the performance scale, Octopus Energy received its seventh consecutive ‘Which? Recommended Provider’ designation and was the only firm to achieve a five-star rating for overall customer service.

Rocio Concha, Which? director of policy and advocacy, said: “With energy prices still punishingly high and limited chances for consumers to save money by switching suppliers, good customer service is more important than ever.

“Which? is calling for any providers who are falling short on customer service to up their game and ensure customers are able to contact them easily and get the answers they need.”