British Gas owner Centrica to axe 700 management jobs

British Gas owner Centrica has confirmed it will slash up to 700 management and back office roles as part of a previously announced wave of job cuts.It is not clear when Centrica will cull the roles, which will count towards the 4,000 job cuts figure announced in February 2018.“The roles potentially affected are in management layers and back office functions,” a spokesperson said.“This difficult decision was made because we need to respond to the growing challenges we face. “The energy market is going through continued rapid change, competition is fierce, our energy customers are leaving us and we’re operating under a price cap.” Centrica will now embark on a 45-day staff consultation process over the job losses.Centrica warned in May that it could cut its dividend after a challenging start to its latest financial year.The energy giant has shedded 234,000 customers in the UK in its opening quarter, while energy regulator Ofgem’s energy price cap led to a £70m one-off hit to its bottom line.The 4,000 job cuts announcement followed a weak end to 2017 in which British Gas lost 750,000 domestic customers.It forms part of a cost-cutting programme that Centrica hopes will realise savings of £1.25bn a year by 2020.