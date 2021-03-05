British Chambers of Commerce appoints Cabinet Office civil servant as new director general

The British Chambers of Commerce has appointed Cabinet Office senior civil servant Shevaun Haviland as its new director general.

Haviland will take over from Dr Adam Marshall, who is set to step down at the end of March after five years in the role.

She will join the BCC from the Cabinet Office, where she has worked for five years running its business partnerships team.

Prior to joining government, Haviland was the founding director of the Academy of Digital Business Leaders and director of Independents United.

BCC chair Sarah Howard, who led the recruitment process, said: “I am delighted that through an extensive and rigorous recruitment process we have been able to appoint Shevaun Haviland to succeed Adam Marshall as Director General of the British Chambers of Commerce.

“Her entrepreneurial spirit, strong private sector background and experience in Government means that she has the insight and expertise to lead the BCC on behalf of business communities throughout the UK and around the world.

“I know that under her leadership, and with a strong team around her, the BCC will continue to play a pivotal role in these critical times for our businesses and our country.

“Adam Marshall leaves the British Chambers of Commerce in a strong position after five years as Director General and I am enormously grateful for the contribution he has made.”