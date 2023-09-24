British athlete Potter crowned world triathlon champion

British triathlete Beth Potter was yesterday crowned World Triathlon Championship Series winner after pulling clear on the run in Pontevedra, Spain.

The 31-year-old has earned a spot at the Olympic Games in Paris next summer having only taken up the multi-sport event six years ago.

“I wasn’t actually feeling too good on the swim and bike today so I had to work a bit hard and I tried to be as smart as possible and bide my time.

“I backed myself and believed in all my training and trusted my ability in that last 10k.

“The Olympics in Paris was the goal and winning the World Championships is a bonus.”

Potter competed for Great Britain in the 10,000m at the Rio Olympics, where she came 34th.

Beaugrand Lombardi and Emma Lombardi made up the podium.

In the final men’s race of the season Olympic medallist Alex Yee missed out on the title and finished fifth in the overall standings after coming 29th in the race in Spain on Saturday.

Frenchman Dorian Coninx became world champion.