British Airways suspends flights to Hong Kong after crew members sent to quarantine

British Airways has suspended flights to Hong Kong as it has been reported more crew members have been forced into government quarantine.

The airline said it had temporarily halted flights while it reviewed “operational requirements” for the route. It would be in touch with customers who had planned trips to Hong Kong, “to give them options.”

Local media had reported that most crew members from one BA flight were sent to a government quarantine centre after one worker tested positive for Covid.

A similar incident had occurred the week prior, when a crew member tested positive and was sent to a centre alongside the rest of their crew, according to the South China Morning Post. The crew members have since returned to the UK, reports stated.

BA confirmed it was supporting crew who are currently isolating in Hong Kong and that they work within local regulations.

A spokesperson for the airline told CityA.M.: “We apologise to our customers who have had their travel plans disrupted and will be in touch to give them options.”

Hong Kong classifies many destinations including the United States and UK as “high-risk” and is pursuing a zero-Covid policy. Tough rules include hotel quarantine requirements of up to three weeks for all arrivals.

It comes as countries have tightened international travel rules elsewhere after the discovery of cases of a new Covid variant in countries including Hong Kong and Botswana.