Britain comes to a standstill: Scenes from strikes across the country
Most Britons are forced to work from home today while the latest national rail strike threatens to bring the country to a standstill.
More than 40,000 members of the union RMT working for Network Rail and 14 other operators walked out today in a dispute over job cuts and salaries.
People took it to Twitter to share pictures of half-empty streets and stations across the UK.
John Spero, associate arts editor at the Financial Times, posted a picture of the paper’s empty office and said: “I think the rail strike means it’s going to be a quiet day in the office.”
Spero was not the only one with a sense of humour.
Others, on the other hand, found the situation a bit too eerie.
“There’s a rail strike and I feel like I’m in the apocalypse lol,” said Twitter user Scout, posting from Birmingham New Street station.