Britain comes to a standstill: Scenes from strikes across the country

By:

40,000 RMT rail workers will walk out for the second round of train strikes today. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Most Britons are forced to work from home today while the latest national rail strike threatens to bring the country to a standstill. 

More than 40,000 members of the union RMT working for Network Rail and 14 other operators walked out today in a dispute over job cuts and salaries. 

People took it to Twitter to share pictures of half-empty streets and stations across the UK. 

John Spero, associate arts editor at the Financial Times, posted a picture of the paper’s empty office and said: “I think the rail strike means it’s going to be a quiet day in the office.”

Spero was not the only one with a sense of humour. 

Others, on the other hand, found the situation a bit too eerie.

“There’s a rail strike and I feel like I’m in the apocalypse lol,” said Twitter user Scout, posting from Birmingham New Street station.

