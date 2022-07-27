Britain comes to a standstill: Scenes from strikes across the country

40,000 RMT rail workers will walk out for the second round of train strikes today. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Most Britons are forced to work from home today while the latest national rail strike threatens to bring the country to a standstill.

More than 40,000 members of the union RMT working for Network Rail and 14 other operators walked out today in a dispute over job cuts and salaries.

People took it to Twitter to share pictures of half-empty streets and stations across the UK.

John Spero, associate arts editor at the Financial Times, posted a picture of the paper’s empty office and said: “I think the rail strike means it’s going to be a quiet day in the office.”

I think the rail strike means it’s going to be a quiet day in the office pic.twitter.com/kDvdtKgYkc — Josh Spero (@joshspero) July 27, 2022

Spero was not the only one with a sense of humour.

The rail strike is causing chaos in Trefi! …Everyone is walking to work pic.twitter.com/eLPwW0xTqy — Steve Phillips Photo (@StevePhillips7) July 27, 2022

Others, on the other hand, found the situation a bit too eerie.

“There’s a rail strike and I feel like I’m in the apocalypse lol,” said Twitter user Scout, posting from Birmingham New Street station.