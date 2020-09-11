Brexit: Lords ready to block Johnson's plan to override withdrawal deal

The House of Lords may block Boris Johnson’s efforts to pass controversial legislation seeking to override the Brexit withdrawal agreement, peers have warned.

Former Conservative Party leader, Lord Howard of Lympne, said he would be “very surprised” if the UK Internal Market Bill was passed through the House of Lords.

Read more: Brexit: EU intensifying no-deal preparations after latest negotiating round

The pro-Brexiteer has become the third former Tory leader to condemn Johnson’s plan to alter key elements of the Brexit bill.

Sir John Major and Theresa May have also spoken out against the proposal.

The Prime Minister is seeking to empower ministers to set the Withdrawal Agreement aside, having only formally signed it in January.

Lord Howard described it as “a very sad day” following the government’s admission that the proposed legislation would break international law.

“We have a reputation for probity, for upholding the rule of law,” he told Sky News. “And it’s a reputation that is very precious and that ought to be safeguarded. I’m afraid it was severely damaged.”

He added that there was “no mandate from the British people to break treaties” and predicted Johnson, who he once removed from the front bench while Tory leader amid allegations about Johnson’s private life, would face a parliamentary battle to push the plans through.

The proposal has already been met with criticism by senior Tories as well as the threat of legal action from the European Union.

“I’m sure that many of my Conservative colleagues will be joining me in opposing it,” Lord Howard said.

“And, of course, the Conservative Party in the House of Lords doesn’t have a majority anyway. So, I’d be very surprised if it gets through the House of Lords.”

Johnson is due to speak to Conservative MPs regarding the bill on a Zoom video call this evening.

Conservative backbenchers Sir Bob Neill, Damian Green and Oliver Heald, have already tabled an amendment with the aim of blocking the government from overriding the Brexit agreement without support of parliament.

Read more: Tory grandee calls on justice secretary to quit amid division over Brexit bill

“I hope it’s at least an indication as a government that really, you need to think very hard and carefully about going down this route,” Neill told Times Radio. “For heaven’s sake, try and find some other way.”

There are believed to be around 30 Tory rebels prepared to vote against the government’s legislation, although Johnson holds an 80-seat majority in the House of Commons.