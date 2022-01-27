WeTransfer cancels plans for Euronext listing in Amsterdam due to ‘volatile market’

WeTransfer’s parent company, WeRock, said this morning it has decided not to proceed with its intended initial public offering and listing of its ordinary shares on Euronext Amsterdam “due to volatile market conditions, notwithstanding the substantial investor demand received,” according to a company statement.

Gordon Willoughby, Chief Executive Officer of WeTransfer, said: “While we have decided not to proceed with our public listing due to volatile market conditions, our commitment to address the needs of our global community of 87 million monthly active users remains as strong as ever.”