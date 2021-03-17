UK will face 'significant reduction' in vaccines from 29 March

Britain will see a “significant reduction” in vaccine supplies from 29 March onwards, according to a letter sent by NHS England to vaccination centres across the country.

The NHS said volumes for first doses will be “significantly constrained”, with disruption set to last for at least four weeks.

It added that supply shortages are linked to “reductions in national inbound vaccines supply”.

Appointment centres should make sure that no more appointments are uploaded to the national booking system or local booking systems for April, the letter added.

It is understood that people who have already booked their vaccine slots will still be able to proceed with their appointment, the BBC reported.

It is not yet known whether the jab disruption is linked to fresh export controls on vaccines threatened by the EU this afternoon.

Health secretary Matt Hancock said at a press conference today that the changes are to ensure that all vulnerable people that have not been vaccinated are reached as a part of the rollout.

“Now we’ve opened up to the 50 and overs, then we’re going to really focus on getting the vaccine to the most vulnerable and because we have a whole load of second vaccines to deliver vaccine supplies are always lumpy,” he said.

“It’s absolutely critical we reach out, loop back and inviting yet again all the vulnerable groups that have not yet been vaccinated.

“We regularly set out technical letters to the NHS to explain the ups and downs to the supply over the future weeks.”

The European Commission warned that it will to block vaccine exports to the UK and other countries with high vaccination rates if shortages in the bloc’s vaccine supply are not filled.

European Commission president Ursula Von der Leyen announced the bloc was facing “the crisis of this century”, as she cautioned that the EU “will have to reflect on how to make exports to vaccine-producing countries, depending on their level of openness”.

“We will reflect on whether exports to countries who have higher vaccination rates than us are still proportionate,” Von der Leyen added.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow