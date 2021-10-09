Total power outage in Lebanon: Entire country down, may last for several days

The electricity grid in Lebanon has reportedly cut off electricity in the entire country as the two main power stations ran out of fuel.

The blackout in the country of almost six million is expected to last for several days, a government source told various regional media.

The al Zahrani and the Deir Ammar power stations stopped working after diesel supplies were exhausted, and energy production dropped to below 200 megawatts.

Lebanon 🇱🇧 electricity grid has shut down entirely after the country's 2 main power stations ran out of fuel



The al Zahrani & the Deir Ammar power stations stopped working after supplies of diesel were apparently exhausted, and energy production dropped to below 200 megawatts https://t.co/IpaQ2pt3sc — Saad Abedine 🤬😷🤟🏼 (@SaadAbedine) October 9, 2021

The outage leaves the country – which is already in the midst of an economic and political crisis – in the dark, officials confirmed.

The affected Deir Ammar and Zahrani power stations had been providing 40 per cent of Lebanon’s electricity, news channel RT reported, referring to the power station’s operator, Electricité Du Liban.

Lebanon’s electricity grid shuts down for lack of diesel to fuel generators, and power stations in India are running out of coal. It looks like we’re in for a global energy crisis this winter, and this with @COP26 but weeks away. — Hesgen (@hesgen) October 9, 2021

No more foreign currency

The facilities reportedly ran out of fuel because the government lacks foreign currency to pay foreign energy suppliers.

Ships carrying oil and gas had reportedly refused to dock in Lebanon until they had received payments for their deliveries, and only in US dollars.

In the past, power-supply issues have been frequent, with residents able to get electricity for only two hours a day. However, an all-out, country-wide power outage had not occurred before.

Background

Lebanon has been paralysed by an economic crisis, which has deepened as supplies of imported fuel have gradually dried up. The Lebanese currency has sunk by more than 90 per cent in the last two years.

In recent months power outages in Lebanon caused by a shortage of fuel have been affecting every aspect of daily life with empty bakeries, hospitals pushed to crisis point and family businesses struggling to survive.

Amid the chaos motorists have been forced to queue for miles to fill up their vehicles and fights over fuel are frequent.

Lebanon now has zero state power meaning the entire country is running on private generators. They are prohibitively expensive: my last month’s bill was 3.75 million lira which is $2500 on official rate& about $250 on black market. How is the airport running?What about hospitals? https://t.co/eFzcVhxH1I — Bel Trew (@Beltrew) October 9, 2021

Reportedly residents are being forced to rely on electricity from private generators which is prohibitively expensive and relies upon diesel supplies which are fast running out.

Lebanon’s state electricity network is now reportedly completely disconnected as the two biggest power plants run out of fuel https://t.co/yDwUH1agER — Abbie Cheeseman (@cheesemanab) October 9, 2021

A state official reportedly said the country’s national electricity company would try to use the army’s fuel oil reserve to operate the power plants temporarily, but that would “not happen anytime soon.”

A photo following the Beirut blast in August 2020. (AFP via Getty Images)

The power outage comes as the country is still recovering from an enormous explosion at the port in the Lebanese capital Beirut, in August of last year. The blast shook the entire capital.

The explosion killed 150 people and injured 6,000 while destroying large parts of the city. A temporary government was appointed following the blast which prompted the government to resign.