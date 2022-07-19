Royal Mail faces biggest strike of the summer as 115,000 posties gear up for action

Letters to the editor, CityAM (Photo by Bruno Vincent/Getty Images)

Royal Mail workers have voted in favour of strike action, the Communication Workers Union (CWU) confirmed this afternoon.

Over 80,000 Royal Mail workers took to the ballot, with 97.6 per cent voting in favour of action on a 77 per cent turnout.

The announcement means that Royal Mail now faces the biggest strike of the summer, with as many as 115,000 postal workers potentially staging a walkout.

Commenting on the result, CWU General Secretary Dave Ward said: “This stunning result is a testament to the phenomenal efforts made by CWU members across the country.

“It is also a vote of no confidence in Royal Mail’s CEO and board, who should seriously consider their futures in our industry.

“Crucially, the vote can leave no doubt that postal workers are united, and that they are demanding the proper pay rise they deserve”.

The CWU said they will go back to the negotiating table with Royal Mail before announcing any dates, but have called on chief execs to resign.

The dispute centres around employee pay, with the union demanding that postal firm negotiate with them to secure a straight, no-strings pay increase for employees.

The total pay offer from Royal Mail is currently worth up to 5.5 per cent, with the first two per cent unconditional, with the remaining 3.5 per cent subject to agreement on changes to improve productivity.

The union has criticised the £758m profit posted by the firm, as well as the shareholder payout of £400m.

Commenting on the ballot result, a Royal Mail spokesperson said: “We are disappointed that CWU members have voted in favour of industrial action.

“We offered a deal worth up to 5.5 per cent for CWU grade colleagues, the biggest increase we have offered for many years, which the CWU rejected. We can only fund this offer by making the changes that will pay for it and ensure Royal Mail can grow and remain competitive in a fast-moving industry.

“Despite nearly three months of talks, the CWU have not engaged in any meaningful discussion on the changes we need to make to adapt. Ensuring we can change, at pace, is the route to protecting well-paid, permanent, jobs long term and retain our place as the industry leader on pay and terms and conditions. That is in the interest of Royal Mail and all its employees.

“In the event of industrial action, we have contingency plans to minimise customer disruption and will work to keep people, businesses and the country connected.”

Unite union notably called off its strike action earlier this week against Royal Mail. The Unite represents workers at a managerial level, while the CWU represents all other Royal Mail workers.

Royal Mail is due to hold its company AGM tomorrow.