Packed cargo ship sinking quickly, rescue efforts launched for dozens of crew members

An Emirati-flagged cargo ship is currently sinking in the Persian Gulf, with efforts under way to rescue 30 crew.

Captain Nizar Qaddoura, the operations manager of the Salem Al Makrani Cargo company, said that the Al Salmy 6 encountered rough and stormy weather, then capsized.

Rescuers had saved 16 crew members, the captain said.

Another 11 had made it onto a life raft, while one person was saved by a nearby tanker. Two crew members were still in the water, he said.

The crew consisted of nationals from Sudan, India, Pakistan, Uganda, Tanzania and Ethiopia, Capt Qaddoura said.

The vessel had been on its way to Umm Qasr, Iraq, carrying cars and other cargo, he added.

The vessel was 0 miles off the coast of Asaluyeh, the state-run IRNA news agency reported. IRNA said Iranian rescuers were trying to reach the vessel.

Images released by IRNA and Iranian state television matched with earlier images of the Al Salmy 6, a roll-on, roll-off vehicle carrier.

The Persian Gulf remains a major waterway for trade.

Vessels sinking in the waterway remain incredibly rare. However, dust storms and other poor weather have swept across the region.

Severe weather pounded the Persian Gulf on Wednesday, the state-run Iran Meteorological Organisation reported, warning of powerful wind gusts that could disrupt maritime activities in the gulf and cause damage to offshore facilities through to Saturday.