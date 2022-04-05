Civilian ship sinking in Mariupol after Russian shelling

Ukraine says a civilian ship is sinking in the port of Mariupol after Russian forces fired on it.

The Ukrainian Interior Ministry said the ship was struck during “shelling from the sea” by Russia, causing a fire in the engine room.

The crew was rescued, including one injured crew member, it added.

(1/4)❗️A civilian ship fired on by rashists is sinking in the port of Mariupol. At night, during another shelling from the sea of ​​the long-suffering Mariupol, the enemy hit a civilian ship under the flag of the Dominican Republic.

Source: SBS of Ukraine#StopRussianAggression — WithUkraine 24/7 (@With__Ukraine) April 5, 2022

The ministry said the ship was flying the flag of the Dominican Republic and posted a picture of a cargo vessel.

It did not specify how many people were on board or the nationalities of the crew members.

Russian forces have been bombarding Mariupol for weeks as they try to tighten control over Ukraine’s south-eastern coastline.