Civilian ship sinking in Mariupol after Russian shelling
Ukraine says a civilian ship is sinking in the port of Mariupol after Russian forces fired on it.
The Ukrainian Interior Ministry said the ship was struck during “shelling from the sea” by Russia, causing a fire in the engine room.
The crew was rescued, including one injured crew member, it added.
The ministry said the ship was flying the flag of the Dominican Republic and posted a picture of a cargo vessel.
It did not specify how many people were on board or the nationalities of the crew members.
Russian forces have been bombarding Mariupol for weeks as they try to tighten control over Ukraine’s south-eastern coastline.