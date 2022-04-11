UK warns Russia may use phosphorous bombs during assault on besieged city of Mariupol

Fierce fighting and shelling continues in the besieged city of Mariupol (still from PA video, shot around 4am UK time this morning, on 4 March)

The UK has warned Russia may use phosphorous during its continued assault on the besieged city of Mariupol, based on its “prior use” while attacking the Donetsk.

In an intelligence statement by the Ministry of Defence, it said previous usage of the chemical weapon “raises the possibility of their future employment”, as fighting over the battered city continues.

Phosphorus is a chemical which burns instantly when it comes into contact with oxygen, and can cause burns to victims.

The MOD said “Russian shelling has continued in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, with Ukrainian forces repulsing several assaults resulting in the destruction of Russian tanks, vehicles, and artillery equipment.”

It also warned that Russia’s “continued reliance on unguided bombs decreases their ability to discriminate when targeting and conducting strikes while greatly increasing the risk of further civilian casualties.”

This comes after Boris Johnson traveled to Kyiv on the weekend and met Ukraine’s wear-hardened president, Volodymyr Zelensky, as his country prepares for a new onslaught.

While in Kyiv, Johnson committed to a new round of military aid and support.