Britain warns of possible ‘major cholera outbreak in Mariupol’

Damaged buildings are seen as civilians are being evacuated along humanitarian corridors from the Ukrainian city of Mariupol

Britain has warned the besieged eastern Ukrainian city of Mariupol is at risk of a major cholera outbreak, as Russia continues its brutal assault on the region.

In an intelligence update posted this morning, the Ministry of Defence condemned Russia for failing “ to provide basic public services to the population” in the areas the Kremlin is fighting to occupying.

On the humanitarian situation, it said “Russia is struggling to provide basic public services to the population in Russian-occupied territories. Access to safe drinking water has been inconsistent, while major disruption to telephone and internet services continues”

Most alarmingly however, the MOD warned of a “critical shortage of medicines in Kherson, while Mariupol is at risk of a major cholera outbreak. Isolated cases of cholera have been reported since May.”

“Ukraine suffered a major cholera epidemic in 1995, and has experienced minor outbreaks since, especially around the Azov Sea coast – which includes Mariupol.”

“Medical services in Mariupol are likely already near collapse: a major cholera outbreak in Mariupol will exacerbate this further.”

The MOD said Russia is in control of most of the city of Sieverodonetsk ”but its forces have made little progress in attempts to encircle the wider area from the north and south.”