Boris Johnson heads to Kyiv for Zelensky talks

Prime Minister Boris Johnson today travelled to Kyiv to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Downing Street said.

The trip is being used as a means to advance talks on a new package of military and financial support.

A No 10 spokesperson said: “The Prime Minister has travelled to Ukraine to meet President Zelensky in person, in a show of solidarity with the Ukrainian people.”

“They will discuss the UK’s long-term support to Ukraine and the PM will set out a new package of financial and military aid.”

Britain yesterday pledged a further £100m in support for Ukraine after Russia bombed a train station where refugees were trying to flee the country to avoid the conflict.

The Kremlin has denied it attacked ​​Kramatorsk station where women and children were trying to escape.

The war is on the cusp of its seventh week and is expected to change shape in the coming weeks as Moscow channels military resources into ramping up its brutal assault on eastern and southern Ukraine.

Russian troops were forced to retreat from the outskirts of Kyiv this week after the Ukrainian military put up fierce resistance to their attempts to seize the capital.

Reports of appalling potential war crimes emerged this week as Russian troops pulled out of the region, prompting global condemnation of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s barbaric tactics.