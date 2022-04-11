Ukraine’s president Zelensky: ‘Tens of thousands’ are dead in eastern city of Mariupol

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is seen at a street in Kyiv.

“Tens of thousands” have been killed in the besieged eastern Ukrainian city of Mariupol, the country’s president has claimed.

Vlodymyr Zelensky made the remarks while addressing South Korea’s parliament virtually, pleading for more help “if we are to survive” the Russia onslaught.

This comes after the Boris Johnson visited Kyiv on the weekend to offer moral and military support, meeting Zelensky.

The east of Ukraine has born the brunt of Russia’s assault, as Moscow said it ‘refocussed’ its war effort on the securing Donesk and Luhansk, after suffering heavy losses.

“Mariupol has been destroyed”, Zelensky said.

“There are tens of thousands of dead, but even despite this, the Russians are not stopping their offensive”.