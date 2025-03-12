Tariffs: Starmer ‘disappointed’ by Trump move and ‘all options on table’

The government said up to £2.5bn will be put towards supporting the UK steel industry.

The Prime Minister has said he is “disappointed” by US President Donald Trump’s move to bring in 25 per cent tariffs on steel and aluminium imports, including from the UK.

Sir Keir Starmer has indicated the UK would keep open the option of retaliatory measures, emphasising that “we will keep all options on the table”.

The UK was unable to secure an exemption from the President’s global tariffs on metal imports, which could put the steel industry and jobs at risk, according to unions.

They came into effect at 4am GMT, and raise a flat duty on steel and aluminium entering America to 25 per cent.

Speaking at Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs) in the House of Commons on Wednesday, Sir Keir told MPs: “I’m disappointed to see global tariffs in relation to steel and aluminium. We will take a pragmatic approach.”

And he added that the UK is “negotiating an economic deal which covers and will include tariffs if we succeed”, and insisted: “But we will keep all options on the table.”

‘Pragmatic approach’

It comes after business and trade secretary Jonathan Reynolds, who is going to Washington next week for talks on the potential economic deal with the US, also said overnight that the decision was “disappointing” and stressed the UK’s “pragmatic approach”.

He said: “[We] are rapidly negotiating a wider economic agreement with the US to eliminate additional tariffs and to benefit UK businesses and our economy.

“Meanwhile we remain resolute in our support for UK industry. This government is working with affected companies today, and I back [the] industry’s application to the Trade Remedies Authority to investigate what further steps might be necessary to protect UK producers.”

Reynolds stressed: “I will continue to engage closely and productively with the US to press the case for UK business interests.

“We will keep all options on the table and won’t hesitate to respond in the national interest.”

Tariffs reaction

The European Union (EU) has announced counter measures of its own in response to Trump’s decision, announcing retaliatory tariffs on £21.9bn worth of US goods from April 1.

But speaking in the White House later on Wednesday, the President indicated that the US would then respond to the EU counter-tariffs.

Trade body UK Steel director-general Gareth Stace said: “President Trump must surely recognise that the UK is an ally, not a foe.

“Our steel sector is not a threat to the US but a partner to key customers, sharing the same values and objectives in addressing global overcapacity and tackling unfair trade.”

While Nadine Bloxsome, chief executive of trade body the Aluminium Federation, said: “The enforcement of US tariffs today is a critical moment for the UK aluminium industry.

“While the direct impacts are already being felt through reduced US orders and scrap export pressures, the additional risk of trade diversion due to EU countermeasures creates an even more serious challenge.

“We are concerned that without proactive safeguarding, the UK could face an influx of low-cost imports, threatening the competitiveness and stability of our domestic market.”

And Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Our government must act decisively to protect the steel industry and its workers following the announcement of US tariffs.

“This is a matter of national security. Steel should be immediately designated as critical national infrastructure to properly protect it.”