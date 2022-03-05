Reports: ‘Ceasefire’ fails as Russia continues to shell civilian exit route

A school destroyed as a result of fight not far from the centre of Ukrainian city of Kharkiv.

The ‘ceasefire’ between Russia and Ukraine to allow for civilians to escape has failed, according to reports, due to Russian forces continuing to shell the area.

Russia called for the ceasefire in two areas of Ukraine, amid its invasion, to allow for humanitarian corridors, according to Russia’s Interfax Agency (RIA).

The corridors were to allow for civilians to escape the fighting, the Russian ministry of defence said in a statement, published by RIA.

The areas of Mariupol in the southeast of the country and the eastern town of Volnovakha will have evacuation routes opened today. Mariupol will see a corridor opened for five hours, according to RIA, however, there are not yet details on Volnovakha.

In Mariupol, which has a population of around 431,860, civilians will have access to buses which will take them through the “green” corridor, after near-constant artillery fire, according to reports.

Those travelling by car had been urged not to deviate from the outlined corridor, and to take as many people as they can.

Ukrainian media outlet The Kyiv Independent wrote on Twitter: “Civilians’ evacuation in Mariupol postponed as Russian forces fail the temporary ceasefire agreement.

“Evacuation was scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. but Russian forces didn’t stop shelling the area. Authorities were hoping to evacuate up to 200,000 people from the city.”

I just spoke to Petro Andrushenko an advisor to the mayor in Mariupol, the Ukrainian city where Russia said it was opening a humanitarian corridor.

He said they have had to halt the evacuation because Russia shelled the agreed evac point where people were to gather. — Patrick Reevell (@Reevellp) March 5, 2022

ABC News’ Moscow reporter Patrick Reevell added: “Now Ukraine’s presidential office says evacuations are suspended because Russia is violating the ceasefire and continuing to fire onto Mariupol and the surrounding area.”

Russians started shelling Volnovakha. Another humanitarian corridor — Nika Melkozerova (@NikaMelkozerova) March 5, 2022

A number of high ranking officials, including prime minister Boris Johnson, have accused Russian president Vladminir Putin of war crimes, as the Kremlin-backed attack on neighbouring Ukraine has seen civilian areas including hospitals and schools indiscriminately targeted.

The statement from the Russian defence ministry said: “Humanitarian corridors and exit routes have been agreed with the Ukrainian side.

“Today, March 5th, from 10am Moscow time the Russian side is declaring a ‘quiet regime’ and humanitarian corridors are being opened for civilians from Mariupol and Volnovakha,” the statement said.