Two more crew members from Mike Lynch’s yacht placed under investigation

Lynch and six others lost their lives when the 184 ft Bayesian capsized and sunk earlier in August after being hit by a storm off the coast of northern Sicily.

Italian prosecutors are investigating two more crew members in connection with the sinking of British tech mogul Mike Lynch’s yacht, according to a judicial source cited by Reuters.

Lynch and six others lost their lives when the 184 ft Bayesian capsized and sunk earlier in August after being hit by a storm off the coast of northern Sicily. Fifteen people, including Lynch’s wife, survived the incident.

James Cutfield, the boat’s 51-year-old captain, was placed under investigation on charges of manslaughter and shipwreck on Monday.

Being investigated does not imply guilt and does not mean formal charges will follow. It is still uncertain whether other individuals will also be placed under investigation.

According to the source, ship engineer Tim Parker Eaton and sailor Matthew Griffith face investigation for the same crimes as Cutfield. Parker Eaton is suspected of having failed to protect the yacht’s engine room and operating systems, the source added.

The source also said Griffith was on watch duty on the night of the incident, according to Reuters. He flew out of Palermo late on Wednesday, with the source claiming he was bound for Nice.

Cutfield has so far not responded to media requests for comments.

In a statement reported by the Guardian, his legal representatives said their client had declined to reply for two reasons:

“Firstly because he is very distressed,” and secondly, “because we were appointed yesterday, and to articulate a comprehensive and correct defence strategy we need to acquire a series of data that we currently do not possess.”

Experts have been puzzled by how the luxury Bayesian sank so quickly.

Prosecutors in the town of Termini Imerese, near Palermo, have said the sinking was “extremely rapid” and could have been caused by a “downburst” – a powerful, localised gusty wind that descends from a thunderstorm.

The investigation is expected to take some time as the wreck, which is lying on its right side at a depth of around 50 metres, must be salvaged from the sea.