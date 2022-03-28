Govt reduces stake in NatWest to less than 50 per cent as Treasury sells £1.2bn of shares

The logo of NatWest Bank, part of the Royal Bank of Scotland group is seen outside a branch in London

The Government has ceded its control of banking group NatWest Group for the first time since the bank – then known as Royal Bank of Scotland Group – was rescued by the Treasury during the financial crisis.

The Treasury has sold off more than £1.2bn worth of shares, taking its stake to less than 50 per cent for the first time in nearly a decade-and-a-half.

The latest sale has pushed its stake from 50.6 per cent to 48.1 per cent.

At its peak the Government owned 84 per cent of the banking group.

