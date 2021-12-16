Accès interdit: France introduces tougher restrictions for UK travellers

From Saturday those travelling from the UK to France will need to show a Covid test taken less than 24 hours.(Photo by Cate Gillon/Getty Images)

The French Government has toughened restrictions for UK travellers.

The Prime Minister’s office has announced that from 12am Saturday (CET) all those travelling from the UK will be required to show a negative Covid test – either PCR or antigen – taken less than 24 hours, as opposed to the current time of 48 hours.

Those travelling from the UK will also be required to self-isolate for a week, with their isolation ending earlier if a second test they take once in France is negative.

The Elysee is allowing only French citizens returning from Britain, or foreign residents living in France from travelling between the two countries.

Tourism and non-urgent work motives will not be considered compelling reasons to travel to the country.

The travel industry condemned the move, calling it “a hammer blow to the winter travel industry,” calling on the UK Government to bring forward a support package.

“The travel and tourism sector has had little chance to generate income since early 2020 and is now faced with another wave of cancellations,” said ABTA’s chief executive Mark Tanzer.

“Travel businesses have reported turnover at just 22 per cent of pre-pandemic levels following two years of government-imposed restrictions and consumer confidence in overseas travel has been hit hard.

“Any government review of business support to address the impacts of Omicron must include as a priority travel agents and tour operators.”

According to Julia Simpson, chief executive at the World Travel and Tourism Council, the move the move “will not stop Covid variants that are already in France.”

“As South African scientists said, these decisions are based on hysteria not logic,” she added. “Governments should be focusing on individuals allowing people who are fully vaccinated to travel freely. Banning whole countries has been proved to not work.”

A representative from the French Government confirmed what British transport secretary Grant Shapps said earlier this morning, that trade will not be affected by the new set of restrictions.

“To confirm I have liaised with my French counterpart Jean-Baptiste Djebbari and hauliers will remain exempt,” he tweet this morning.