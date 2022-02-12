France scraps Covid-19 testing requirements for UK arrivals

France has ditched its Covid-19 testing requirements for vaccinated travellers arriving from the UK.

The French interior ministry has said British arrivals no longer have to test, provided they are vaccinated according to European regulations.

However, unvaccinated people arriving from the UK still be required to offer a negative Covid-19 test.

The UK remains on France’s orange list, meaning travellers still have to present a “compelling reason” for arriving in the country.

By contrast from green list countries do not need to provide justification for travelling.

This includes all EU nations, alongside over 20 other countries.

Unvaccinated people from green list countries also do not need to test or isolate on arrival.