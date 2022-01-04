Holiday notspot: Cyprus brings in harsher travel rules for UK arrivals

Popular holiday destination Cyprus has introduced extensive new travel rules for British travellers entering the country.

From today, arrivals from the UK aged 12 and above must complete an online form and have a negative PCR test result taken within 48 hours before departure.

They will then have to take a second PCR test as soon as they land at the airport in Cyprus, at a cost of between €15 and €19.

Even if they are on holiday, Brits must self-isolate in their accommodation until they receive their test result – which should be within three hours.

If the result is positive, they must remain in isolation and await instructions from the Ministry of Health.

Even if the airport PCR test is negative, tourists will still have to complete daily self-tests for five days.

After British visitors have been in Cyprus for 72 hours, they must have a rapid test at a mobile unit of the Ministry of Health.

This test is free for people presenting a boarding pass at the testing site.

The UK was placed on Cyrpus’ red list last month following the emergence of the highly contagious Omicron variant.

The country recorded a further 218,724 new cases, 1,924 hospital admissions and 48 deaths in its latest update today.

In contrast to Cyprus which has introduced harsher travel rules, Germany has today lifted the UK travel ban, just weeks after it was introduced.

British people will no longer have to quarantine or have a negative Covid test if they are fully vaccinated.

France however, continues to ban all non-essential travel to and from Britain.