Over 100 Brits denied entry at Austrian airport after Covid rule change

An Austrian airport has refused to allow more than 100 British tourists entry into the country for failing to adhere to new Covid rules.

Some 110 tourists were caught out at the weekend at Innsbruck airport by a new rule requiring a negative PCR test within 48 hours, according to police.

New rules came into force on Christmas Day for arrivals from the UK, the Netherlands, Denmark and Norway.

Most of the barred arrivals were flown home but 40 were allowed to stay in a hotel for one night. Out of those allowed to stay, a dozen were allowed to take PCR tests and continue with their holidays, according to Innsbruck authorities.

One holidaymaker described the scene at the airport as “carnage” as arrivals said they had not been informed by official resources or airlines about the updated rules.

Carnage at Innsbruck airport Austrian embassy websites and others not up to date and police rejecting hundreds of entries complete disconnect/shambles pic.twitter.com/GthNKMXmgM — #realMikeAudus (@mikeaudus) December 26, 2021

The new measures mean anyone over the age of 12 must have had a third Covid vaccination and a negative PCR test taken within 48 hours of arrival.

Government officials received criticism from the opposition party People’s Party, which said restrictions had not been updated on government websites.