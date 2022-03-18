Brits confident about travelling abroad following end of Covid rules

Almost two thirds of Brits feel confident about travelling abroad, an ABTA research showed. (Photo/Pixabay)

After almost two years of “staycations” Brits feel now confident about booking trips abroad.

According to a research by trade association ABTA, 57 per cent of British people have a holiday abroad booked for the next 12 months.

Up 44 per cent on October levels, the figures are close to pre-pandemic levels as UK travel restrictions came to an end yesterday.

“It is a landmark day for holidaymakers and the travel industry. From now on people can enjoy their holiday up to the last minute without having to think about any paperwork or tests on their return to the UK,” said ABTA’s boss Mark Tanzer.

“While we’re not yet back to pre-pandemic levels, our research clearly shows that consumer confidence is returning, and things are looking up for the industry.”

While some destinations – including Spain, France and Italy – have remained a favourite among UK travellers others have seen an increase.

Compared with 2019 levels, the number of people planning a trip to Egypt is up 87 per cent, while Malta and the UAE have registered a 51 and 31 per cent increase respectively.

While, from today, those travelling to England will no longer be required to fill out a passenger locator form, many countries around the world continue to implement Covid protocols.