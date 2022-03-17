P&O lays off 800 people following £100m loss

P&O Ferries called back all its vessels ahead of a major announcement. (Photo/ Twitter)

Ferry operator P&O Ferries confirmed today it is laying off 800 members of staff after the pandemic caused the company to post a £100m loss year-on-year.

“Our survival is dependent on making swift and significant changes now,” said a company spokesperson. “Without these changes there is no future for P&O Ferries.

Staff will receive compensation packages to make up for the lack of notice, the company added.

“In making this tough decision, we are securing the future viability of our business which employs an additional 2,200 people and supports billions in trade in and out of the UK. And we are ensuring that we can continue serving our customers in a way that they have demanded from us for many years.”

The news followed hours of speculation after Dubai-based owner DP cancelled a raft of crossing because of a company “major announcement” which sparked panic among seafarers.

“To facilitate this announcement all our vessels have been asked to discharge their passengers and cargo and stand by for further instructions,” it told staff this morning.

Union the RMT are said to be planning a sit-in after general secretary Mick Lynch called on members to remain aboard ferries to protect their jobs.

“We have instructed our members to remain onboard and are demanding our members across P&O’s UK operations are protected and that the Secretary of State intervenes to save UK seafarers from the dole queue.”

Seafarers union as well as Labour shadow transport secretary Louise Haigh echoed the RMT calling the decision “a betrayal of workers that kept this country stocked throughout the pandemic.”

Commenting on the news, transport secretary Grant Shapps told Commons he was concerned by the situation.

“I understand they have temporarily paused their operations and that’s causing disruption at the short straits – Calais-Dover – as well as some other ports,” he said.

“I’m working with the Kent Resilience Forum and I’ve just instructed them to become intricately involved, and other partners in this, and we’ll be taking steps later today – including ensuring that my officials will be having urgent discussions with P&O about the situation, particularly of concern for their workers.”

According to DP World, who is backed by the UAE government, P&O did not repay the £120m taken as loans over the past two years, after lenders gave the operator a 24-month hiatus, which ran out in March.

The Dubai logistics giant acquired the group in 2019 for £322m, 13 years after it first bought and sold it.

DP had initially acquired the company in 2006 after a three-month legal battle with Singapore-based port group PSA but was then forced to sell several assets to state holding company Dubai World.

The UAE billion-dollar company was accused in January of causing a £146m black hole into the Merchant Navy Ratings Pension Fund – which was set up for P&O retirees.