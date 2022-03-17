TfL to increase tube and bus fines by 25 per cent

TfL fines are set to increase by 25 per cent.(Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Transport for London’s (TfL) fines are expected to increase by at least 25 per cent, commissioner Andy Byford said in his latest updated.

Byford reported that fines are expected to increase from £80 to £100 “to protect our revenue from fare evasion and fraud.”

The hike will target chronic fare evaders across the whole TfL network – including buses, trams, DLR and river crossings, news website MyLondon reported.

“We have held a series of workshops with enforcement teams and policing partners to better tackle blatant fare evaders who push through gates, barge past staff or our drivers and frequently abuse our people,” he said. “We are currently drafting proposals to increase our penalty fare for those who do not pay for their journeys.”

The decision will bring TfL in line with railway operators, after the Department for Transport announced that fines on the national railway network will be hiked to £100, reduced to £50 if paid within three weeks.

“Fare evasion costs Londoners millions of pounds a year,” Byfor added. ” This is money which could and should be used to further improve public transport.”