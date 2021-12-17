Queues at ports and Eurostar as France travel restrictions loom

Queues were seen at UK ports and at Eurostar terminals as people try to leave Britain before France implements its travel restrictions. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for Eurostar)

Travellers waiting at UK ports for Channel ferries are reporting hour-long queues to board, while Eurostar is advising ticketless customers to steer clear of London St Pancras following the French Government’s decision to effectively close its borders to UK travellers from tonight at 11pm (GMT).

UK operator P&O Ferries told the BBC that the average waiting time to board was two hours, while Eurotunnel reported unusually high amounts of traffic.

Another ferry company, DFDS, tweeted this morning, saying the average waiting times at Dover increased from 90 to 120 minutes, “due to increased checks and a high number of passengers”.

The Elysee announce yesterday morning its decision to toughen measures for travellers coming from the UK, following a surge of Omicron cases in Britain. From tonight, all those travelling from Britain to the country will be required to present a Covid test – either PCR or lateral flow – taken within 24 hours, and self-isolate for a week.

The French Government added that only a few categories of individuals will be allowed entrance, including French nationals living in the UK as well as foreign residents living in France. Tourism and non-urgent work motives will not be considered compelling reasons to travel, French authorities said.

The move, deemed a “hammer blow to the winter travel industry”, prompted Eurostar to call on governments to deliver a “sustainable approach” to the situation.

“We understand and fully support the need for governments to tighten travel restrictions in the interests of public health, to help contain the virus as new variants emerge, and we are advising our passengers accordingly,” said a Eurostar spokesperson.

“However, once the variant is established and being spread within communities, it is difficult to see what further purpose such restrictions serve.”