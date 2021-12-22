Austria introduces tougher restrictions for UK travellers

Austria is the latest country to tighten restrictions for UK travellers. (Photo/Pixabay).

After France and Germany, Austria has become the latest EU country to tighten restrictions for those coming from the UK.

From Christmas Day, Britain will be classified as a virus variant region, meaning that travellers will need to quarantine for 10 days upon entering the country.

People who are fully vaccinated and have received their booster will not required to self-isolate if they can also show proof of a negative PCR test taken in the 72 hours before arrival.

The Netherlands, Denmark and Norway have also been classified as “virus variant” regions, Austrian authorities have announced.

Austria is not the only country to have curbed entry requirements. Following a ban on non EU/EEA nationals, Sweden announced today that from 28 December all those coming into the country will be required to present a negative Covid test, regardless of their vaccination status.