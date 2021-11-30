Christmas travel: Brits able to fly into Geneva before sloping off to France

Brits will be able to fly into Geneva for their Christmas ski trips before travelling on to France, Switzerland advised travel firms today.

Travellers leaving from Britain will be exempt from the 10-day quarantine, which was imposed late on Saturday amid Omicron concerns, provided incoming Brits are headed straight for the border.

Skiworld marketing director Diane Palumbo told City A.M. this morning: “The Swiss have told us that transit through Geneva to France will be allowed as long as the traveller has a negative test… What a day of confusion.”

The much-welcomed clarification brings some festive cheer back to travellers’ winter holiday plans, after a number of Geneva-bound trips were re-routed or cancelled yesterday.

Packaged holiday firm Inghams told City A.M. last night said that it had suspended all its December holidays to Switzerland – as the new Covid-19 variant pulls the travel industry back into uncertainty.

The British Airline Pilots Association (BALPA) added that the latest restrictions have “shattered the fledgling confidence in air travel” for Christmas and new year bookings.