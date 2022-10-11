Bank of England steps up bond market support again to tame ‘risk to financial stability’

The Bank of England today has stepped up its emergency bond buying scheme to tame “a material risk to UK financial stability”.

It is the second in as many days the Bank has ramped up its support for the UK bond market, underscoring the scale of volatility the central bank is grappling with.

The monetary authority led by Andrew Bailey will now buy index-linked gilts, a type of bond linked to inflation issued by the UK government.

Just yesterday, the Bank doubled the cap on the value of gilts it can buy daily to £10bn.

Earlier this month, it launched a sudden up to £65bn intervention in the gilt market to put a lid on soaring yields.

Rate on the 10-year UK gilt cooled on this morning’s news, dropping nine basis points. Rate on 30-year gilts, which have suffered an intense sell off since the government’s mini budget, fell six basis points.

Yesterday, yields fired high. Prices and yields move inversely.

The pound fell 0.2 per cent against the US dollar, while London’s FTSE 100 dropped 0.77 per cent.

Financial markets have been rocked by prime minister Liz Truss and chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng launching £43bn of unfunded tax cuts and ramping up borrowing substantially.

After the mini budget, the pound plunged to a record low against the US dollar and UK borrowing costs climbed to their steepest level in 20 years.

That volatility prompted lenders to funds in which pensions are invested, so-called liability driven investment (LDI) funds, to demand they stump up cash immediately to cover losses.

LDI funds then ditched UK bonds quickly, forcing yields higher and prompting the Bank to step in.

The central bank has used nowhere the maximum £65bn of bond purchases allocated under the package.

However, rising gilt yields this week has forced the Bank to expand the support.

The central bank is worried an ongoing bond sell off could drive what it today described as a “fire sale” that would lead to financial instability that could filter through the UK economy.

Analysts are concerned the underlying fragility of the UK bond market will erupt after the Bank’s emergency support ends on Friday.