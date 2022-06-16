Break for lunch at Bibo, home to sophisticated Spanish fare

Sometimes a Pret sandwich at your desk does not cut it, so I headed to Shoreditch’s Bibo to try its express tapas and a cheeky couple of glasses.

The interior is beautifully done, with its wall-long copper kitchen glowing behind the central gilded bar, and shoals of white fish hung above the tables. This is a stylish place for sophisticated Spanish fare.

Being a midweek lunchtime, Bibo was rather quiet, but the warm, prompt service and a swiftly delivered cocktail quickly removed this from my mind.

I opted for the Cartaginesa – fresh, tequila-based and served with a cheerful curl of orange-zest, this is bound to lift any post-meeting spirits. The tapas came quickly (express lunch it is) but the care was clearly there.

The tasty simplicity of Pan con Tomate, slices of bread smeared with fresh ripe tomatoes, the traditional pleasure of plump creamy croquettes topped with salty slivers of Jamon and the delicate slices of octopus sprinkled with paprika all went wonderfully with a glass of Pansa Blanca Raventós D Alella 2020.

Pansa Blanca is North-East Spain’s name for Xarel-lo, often found in Cava, and this still wine is lively with vibrant stone and orchard fruits and a satisfyingly delicate pepperiness that paired well with the grilled avocado salad topped with pesto and crumbly feta.

The star turn however went to the unctuous oxtail brioche, whose slow-cooked meat and cloud-soft bun combined to make a meltingly rich mouthful of utter pleasure.

If you are still hungry skip the overly-salted padron peppers, the only disappointing bite, and indulge in the excellent Iberian pork presa, expertly cooked meat served with carrots and buttery potatoes.

Stuffed to the gills I had to forego dessert but with food this good and service this kind and speedy I hope more people wake-up to Bibo’s lunchtime offering.