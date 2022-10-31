Braverman admits sending government files on personal emails six times

Suella Braverman, who was brought back as home secretary by Rishi Sunak, said in a letter to a Westminster committee that it happened because she needed her work phone to join conference calls.

Suella Braverman has admitted to sending government documents from a personal email on six occasions before she was sacked as home secretary for the security breach.

Braverman, who was brought back as home secretary by Rishi Sunak, said in a letter to a Westminster committee that it happened because she needed her work phone to join conference calls.

One of the documents she sent included details of a plan by Liz Truss to issue a “growth visa” in a bid to attract more skilled migrants to the UK.

She will give a statement to the House of Commons today on her breach of the ministerial code and about overcrowding in a makeshift migrant detention centre in Kent.

Braverman said she “raised this mistake and apologised to” Sunak before she was reappointed as home secretary.

“I also gave the Prime Minister assurances that I would not use my personal email for official business and reaffirmed my understanding of and adherence to the Ministerial Code,” Braverman said.

It comes after it was revealed over the weekend that Liz Truss’ phone was hacked by Russia while she was foreign secretary.

Read more Difficult decision to come from Sunak and Hunt on bank surcharge

Number 10 today said the Prime Minister had confidence in Braverman.