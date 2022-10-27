Sacked Tory chair: Suella Braverman had ‘multiple breaches of ministerial code’

Jake Berry MP takes part in a ‘Meet the Chairmna’ discussion at a fringe event at the Conservative Party conference at Birmingham ICC. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)

The sacked Conservative Party chair Jake Berry has claimed Suella Braverman was forced to quit over “multiple breaches”, including one relating to national security.

The deposed head of the party under Liz Truss made his comments during an appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored, days after Nadhim Zahawi took over his job.

This comes after Suella Braverman was re-appointed Home Secretary by Rishi Sunak, days after a shattering resignation from Truss’ cabinet.

It emerged Braverman had been told to quit after sending sensitive emails from her personal account. She also criticised Truss’ approach in the dying days of her premiership.

Speaking on the programme, Jake Berry recalled that “”from my own knowledge there were multiple breaches of the ministerial code” which led to her departure.

He said an email “was sent from a private email address to another Member of Parliament” and Braverman “then sought to copy in that individual’s wife and accidentally sent it to a staffer in Parliament.”

“To me that seems like a really serious breach especially when it was documents relating to cyber-security”, he believed.

This morning it was reported by the Times that MI5 was concerned and would give her a personalised briefing about how she share information. This comes after a probe into her conduct.

Berry however insisted that after the breaches “the Cabinet secretary had his say” and declined to call for Braverman’s departure for a second time in a matter

Asked if it was right she came back, he said “six days is a long time in politics” and that Rishi Sunak must “be free to appoint whoever he wants”.

On Wednesday, Labour leader Keir Starmer accused Sunak of having done a “grubby deal” with Braverman, offering her the top role in return for support in the leadership race.