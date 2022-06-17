Boy George blasts BA for letting Victoria Beckham off plane first

Boy George lambasted the company for disembarking Victoria Beckham first. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

Boy George has lambasted British Airways for letting Victoria Beckham off a plane first, forcing himself and other first class passengers to wait.

“Nice touch for British Airways to leave everyone in first class waiting for steps while Victoria Beckham’s car picks her up at the aircraft. Proper going to avoid flying BA for a while,” the Culture Club’s frontman said in a now-deleted tweet.

In a later post, the 61-year-old singer said the company had explained the higher costs related to disembarking first.

“Me and British Airways are back in love,” he said yesterday. “Now I know it costs 6,000 to get off the plane before everyone else.”

Myself and @britishairways are back in love. Now I know it costs 6,000 to get off the plane before everyone else. Also, my current remit is to be more friendly, human and have more patience. Lol! Wish me luck. I also forgot to say how lovely my flight was! — Boy George (@BoyGeorge) June 16, 2022