Bowing out: The Queen will no longer attend Cop26

Buckingham Palace has announced that the Queen will no longer be attending Cop26, as she follows doctor’s advice to rest.

Queen Elizabeth was due to be in Glasgow for the climate conference on Monday to host an evening reception for world leaders, however will “regretfully” no longer be able to attend.

A statement issued by the Palace said, “Her Majesty has regretfully decided that she will no longer travel to Glasgow to attend the Evening Reception of Cop26 on Monday, 1 November.

“Her Majesty is disappointed not to attend the reception but will deliver an address to the assembled delegates via a recorded video message.”

The news comes a little over a week after the Queen was thought to be overheard saying she was “irritated” by world leaders lack of action on climate change in the run up to Cop26, saying “they talk, but they don’t do”.

The Queen hopes no one will use her absence as a reason not to attend the conference, according to sources as reported by Sky News. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping have already confirmed they will not be attending the highly anticipated event.

Queen Elizabeth returned to official engagements today and will continue to carry out light royal duties including her customary call with the Chancellor this evening ahead of tomorrow’s Budget.