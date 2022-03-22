Bosses at UK arm of Russian energy giant Gazprom seek to buy it out as insolvency looms

Gazprom Energy is facing insolvency amid Russian sanctions

Bosses at the UK arm of Russian energy giant Gazprom have made a bid to buy it out, as sanctions against its parent company threaten to make it insolvent.

Manchester-based Gazprom Energy, which supplies more than a fifth of gas used by UK companies, has been left just days from needing a government bailout through special administration regime (SAR), according to Sky News’ Mark Kleinman.

The company supplies major customers including hospitals and local councils, McDonalds and Siemans, with some major firms now seeking alternative suppliers for fuel.

This comes after Britain issued a series of harsh sanctions against Russian firms with ties to President Vladimir Putin, including a ban on Russian oil by the end of 2022.

Yesterday, Boris Johnson convened leaders from the UK’s nuclear energy industry in a bid to reduce its reliance on natural gas.

Gazprom, based in Saint Petersburg, recently had its multi-million pound sponsorship deal with UEFA, the governing body of football, cancelled.

The Department for Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “We will work closely with councils and other public bodies to ensure they are able to comply with the financial and investment restrictions on Russia and will engage with them on what support they need to do this.

“The UK is in no way dependent on Russian gas supply and our highly diverse sources of gas supply and a diverse electricity mix ensures that households, businesses, and heavy industry get the energy they need.”