Boris Johnson urges commuters not to crowd onto public transport

Boris Johnson has urged commuters not to crowd onto public transport as some workers began returning to their offices today.

Speaking in parliament, the Prime Minister said: “I don’t want to see crowding on mass transit or public transport in our capital or anywhere else”.

Johnson’s words come after a number of images were released showing London buses crowded with people.

Both the central government and local transport operators like Transport for London (TfL) have told commuters not to use public transport wherever possible.

Transport companies across the country have been urged by officials to increase the number of services they are running in order to lessen crowding.

TfL has warned that if commuters are to properly observe social distancing while they travel it will only be able to carry up to 15 per cent of its normal passenger capacity.

Instead of crowding services, people who can should walk or cycle to work, the network said.

Employers have been asked to provide those workers who need to come into the office with flexible or alternative times in order to stop too many people from having to travel at peak times.

Elsewhere in the government’s official advice for travelling safely, which was released yesterday, it admitted that it would not be possible for commuters to socially distance at all times.

It warned that when alighting or boarding services, crossing interchanges, or travelling at peak times passengers would have to make extra efforts to avoid physical contact with other travellers.

Commuters have also been advised to use masks when using public transport in order to protect other travellers.