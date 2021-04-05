Boris Johnson will today urge people in England to take two rapid Covid-19 tests a week so that “we can get back to seeing the people we love”.

The government is planning on making two rapid Covid tests available to everyone in the country on a weekly basis, regardless of whether people have symptoms or not.

Read more: Millennials to receive ‘jab and go’ Covid vaccine from July

The government said the regular rapid tests, which give results in 30 minutes, will “help prevent outbreaks and help us reclaim a more normal way of life”.

People will not be forced to take the tests.

Everyone will be able to take a free rapid coronavirus test twice a week from the 9th April.



Reclaiming our lost freedoms & getting back to normal hinges on us all getting tested regularly.https://t.co/4i53gOmykA — Matt Hancock (@MattHancock) April 5, 2021

It comes as Johnson will today confirm that large parts of the economy, including non-essential retail and outdoor hospitality, will reopen on 12 April.

He is also expected to confirm plans for a new vaccination passport that will allow people to go to pubs and restaurants.

He is expected to say: “Massive efforts have been made by the British public to stop the spread of the virus. As we continue to make good progress on our vaccine programme and with our road map to cautiously easing restrictions under way, regular rapid testing is even more important to make sure those efforts are not wasted.

“That’s why we’re now rolling out free rapid tests to everyone across England — helping us to stop outbreaks in their tracks, so we can get back to seeing the people we love and doing the things we enjoy.”

Covid-19 infections and deaths are at their lowest point in the UK since last September, thanks to the effect of vaccines and months of lockdown.

Just 10 people died of coronavirus yesterday, taking the 7-day tally to 245 – a 44 per cent week-on-week drop.

More than 31.5m people have now received at least one jab of a Covid-19 vaccine, with all over-50s set to have been offered a jab by 15 April.

Johnson is expected to say later today that Covid certificates will be an optional tool hospitality venues, theatres and sporting stadiums can use later this year when social distancing restrictions are eased.

Read more: Boris Johnson faces growing rebellion on Covid vaccine passports as 41 Tory MPs hit out

The certificates will have to show that someone has been vaccinated, has had a recent negative test or has Covid-19 antibodies to enter any venue that uses the certification programme.

A government source told The Times: “While the focus is on the high-risk settings which haven’t been able to happen like clubs, theatres and sports stadiums, the review is still looking at hospitality as well.”