Boris Johnson promises businesses new lockdown will end on 2 December

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has reassured British businesses that the new lockdown in England will end on 2 December, in a speech to the CBI.

Johnson announced a new month-long lockdown at the weekend. It will come into place tomorrow and will see pubs, restaurants, gyms and non-essential shops close.

Read more: Realistic to end new England lockdown in December, says Chris Whitty

After the announcement, senior minister Michael Gove suggested that the lockdown may have to last longer than a month.

Yet Johnson yesterday told his cabinet that the 2 December date is a hard deadline.

He repeated that promise today, telling the CBI conference: “Believe me, we will end these autumn measures on 2 December when they expire.”

More to follow.