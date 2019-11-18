City Talk
Monday 18 November 2019 11:55 am

Boris Johnson postpones corporation tax cut


The Conservatives have shelved plans to cut corporation tax from 19 per cent to 17 per cent.

Boris Johnson made the announcement at the CBI conference in London this morning.

He said the change had been made to free up funding for the Health Service.


“We proudly back business across this country because we understand it is they, you pay for the NHS,” he said.

“Because the NHS is the nation’s priority and our priority and because we believe emphatically in fiscal prudence, I hope you don’t mind that I also announce today that we are postponing further cuts in corporation tax.

“Before you storm the stage and protest, let me remind you that this saves £6bn we can put into the priorities of the British people.”

Johnson also unveiled a package of business tax cuts during the event.

He confirmed plans to cut business rates, reduce national insurance contributions for 500,000 employers and increase the scope of research and development tax credits.

The Tories have also promised to increase tax relief on the purchase, building or leasing of property.

He also emphasised the necessity of leaving the EU to restore certainty to the business community.


“Let’s not beat around the bush, big business didn’t want Brexit.

“But what is also clear is that what you want now — and have wanted for some time — is certainty.”

