Sajid Javid will remain chancellor if Conservatives win election

Boris Johnson has confirmed Sajid Javid will remain chancellor if the Tories are re-elected.

Johnson emphatically confirmed Javid would continue in the post at this morning’s CBI conference in London.

“I’m going to give you an absolutely categorical assurance I will keep Sajid Javid as my chancellor,” he said.

“I think he’s a great guy and i think he is doing a fantastic job and I’m proud to count him as a colleague.”

Javid has formerly held the positions of home secretary and culture secretary under Theresa May and David Cameron respectively.

Before entering politics he was a partner at Chase Manhattan Bank , before rising to become a board member of Deutsche Bank.

The chancellor committed the Conservatives to cutting business tax today in an op ed for City A.M.

“Last week I set out plans to borrow responsibly through clear fiscal rules to ensure we have 21st century road and rail links, the best broadband and the greenest economy,” he said.

“So we will offer businesses certainty, reduced costs, smart long-term investment and responsible economic management.”

Boris Johnson also announced at the CBI conference that plans to cut corporation tax to 17 per cent had been shelved.

He said the change had been made to free up funding for the Health Service.

“We proudly back business across this country because we understand it is they, you pay for the NHS,” he said.

“Because the NHS is the nation’s priority and our priority and because we believe emphatically in fiscal prudence, I hope you don’t mind that I also announce today that we are postponing further cuts in corporation tax.

“Before you storm the stage and protest, let me remind you that this saves £6bn we can put into the priorities of the British people.”