Boris Johnson joins professional networking site Linkedin

Boris Johnson has joined business social networking site Linkedin, Downing Street said today.

A spokesperson for the Prime Minister said it was “particularly important” for Johnson to connect businesses through the post-coronavirus economic recovery.

Read more: Unrest grows among Tory MPs over series of Boris Johnson U-turns

“You can expect to see on there a mixture of written and video content from the PM which will promote UK businesses, jobs and economic announcements”, the spokesman said.

He follows the lead of other world leaders whose the professional network to promote their countries businesses and make economic announcements.

The Prime Minister has joined professional networking site Linkedin

French president Emmanuel Macron, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau and Jacinda Arden, New Zealand’s Prime Minister, are all members of Linkedin.

In his bio, Johnson describes himself as: “Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip. Leader of the Conservative Party.”

Listed under his professional experience the PM also cites foreign secretary, Mayor of London and MP for Henley.

Boris Johnson omitted any mention on Linkedin of his career in journalism prior to becoming an MP in 2001. This includes stints at the Daily Telegraph, the Spectator and the Times.

He was sacked as a graduate trainee at the Times after it was revealed he had invented a quote for an article.

It comes after the PM held his first cabinet meeting this morning after the summer recess.

Read more: Ex-Prince William aide Simon Case appointed as new cabinet secretary

After the meeting Number 10 confirmed the PM’s ally and former adviser to Prince William, Simon Case had been appointed as the UK’s top civil servant.

Case will take over as cabinet secretary, and head of the civil service, on 9 September after serving as Number 10’s permanent secretary.